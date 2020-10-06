Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the quarter. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $28,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 1,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 85,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of BATS NURE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 1,019,787 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

