Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

AVB stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,174. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

