Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 22,990.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,335 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,643,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,055,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,021,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 64,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

