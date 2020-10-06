Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.99. 45,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,017. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $117.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

