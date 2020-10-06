Gradient Investments LLC Has $24.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.