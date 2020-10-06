Gradient Investments LLC Has $24.40 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. 115,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,666. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.