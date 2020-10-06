Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 18,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

