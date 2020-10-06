Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,246,825.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,873 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Science Applications International worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Science Applications International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,350. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

