Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.45 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 51.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 49.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 19.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 80.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 8,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,392. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

