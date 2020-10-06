Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

