Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4,350.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,152 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. 21,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,741. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.