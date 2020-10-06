Gradient Investments LLC Buys 9,231 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

