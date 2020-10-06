Gradient Investments LLC Buys 81,083 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,996,525. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

