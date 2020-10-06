Gradient Investments LLC Buys 4,040 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,516 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,963,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 162,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,883. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

