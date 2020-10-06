Gradient Investments LLC Buys 283,733 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 7,093.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,733 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,296,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 195,792 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,814,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 491,181 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 311.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 268,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 73,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $999,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

