Gradient Investments LLC Buys 23,893 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 317,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,896. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

