Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 267,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 50,311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 152,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 21,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

