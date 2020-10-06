Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. 29,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

