Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 16,452 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 489,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

