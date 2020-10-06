Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.40

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 29836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Insiders have sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

