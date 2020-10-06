Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Down 41.7% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $52,227.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026285 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003286 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003671 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

