Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Main First Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

