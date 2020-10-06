Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGFHY. Investec cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.