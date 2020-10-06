Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

Shares of SKFRY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.