GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $246.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $134,405.84 and $246.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001405 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000382 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

