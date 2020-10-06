Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives $12.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

GOL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 91,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

