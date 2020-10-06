GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOCO. ValuEngine raised GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.30.

GOCO stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

