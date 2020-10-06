GoByte (GBX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,069.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $189,686.50 and approximately $3,069.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003464 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.