GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of GNNDY stock remained flat at $$227.74 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.28. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $119.18 and a 52 week high of $232.88.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

