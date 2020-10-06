GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 42.1% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $141,987.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

