Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,532,000 after acquiring an additional 130,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,747,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.59.

GPN stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

