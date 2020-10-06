Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$20.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

