GET Protocol Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $55,599.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.90 or 0.04852006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032221 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.