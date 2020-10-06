Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

