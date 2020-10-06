GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,707.49

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $13,707.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,814,467 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.