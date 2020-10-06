Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $515,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

