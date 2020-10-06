General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Decreased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Mills were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 556,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 176,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

