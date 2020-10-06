General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on November 13th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.