Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $134,347.46 and approximately $31.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,445,762 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.