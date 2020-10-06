Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.20

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.20 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.32), with a volume of 3178592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.60 ($0.31).

The company has a market cap of $63.14 million and a P/E ratio of -23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.97.

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming Realms plc will post 200 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jim Ryan sold 343,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £75,663.72 ($98,868.05).

About Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

