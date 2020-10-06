Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 34,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $74,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,667 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $8,732,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.