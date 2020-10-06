Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) PT Raised to C$3.00

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

GAU traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 115,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,816. The company has a market capitalization of $397.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 26.26 and a quick ratio of 26.16. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

