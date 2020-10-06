Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

GAIA stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gaia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.