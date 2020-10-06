Fulton Bank N. A. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.81. 332,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.