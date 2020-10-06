Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 9,781 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1,426.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 141,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 71.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.80. 167,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.