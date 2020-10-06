Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 405 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 309.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 167,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $180.45. 37,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

