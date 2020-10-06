Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 3,992 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 695,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

