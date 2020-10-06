Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 3,958 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. 313,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4914 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

