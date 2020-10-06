Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $33.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,449.61. 84,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,407. The stock has a market cap of $1,008.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,531.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,410.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

