Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 2,014 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.99. 153,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.